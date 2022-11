F.P. Report

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Karachi has indicted a number of PTI leaders including Ali Zaidi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Jamal Siddiqui, Arsalan Taj, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and others in connection with two cases.

The court on Saturday charge-sheeted 15 accused including PTI leaders who were present in the ATC.

All the accused pleaded not guilty, upon which the court summoned prosecution’s witnesses on the next hearing.