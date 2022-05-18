Anti-terrorist operation in east of Tajikistan ends

DUSHANBE (TASS): The anti-terrorist operation against an organized criminal group that blocked the Dushanbe-Kulma highway connecting the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) with China has ended. This was announced to TASS on Wednesday by a source in the power structures of the country.

“The antiterrorist operation in the Rushan region of GBAO has been completed, the Dushanbe-Khorog and Dushanbe-Kulma roa-ds have been unblocked,” the source said.

He added that other members of the organized criminal group were asked to surrender and that law enforcement agencies are currently waiting for them to voluntarily lay down their arms.

Earlier it was reported that on Wednesday morning the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan launched an anti-terrorist operation against an organized criminal group. During it, one officer of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan was killed, 13 servicemen were seriously injured. As a result of the special operation, eight militants were eliminated, 11 were wounded, and more than 70 active members of the terrorist group were detained. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a large number of weapons and ammunition imported from abroad were confiscated from the criminals. Civilians were not hurt.

Meanwhile. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow is concerned about the aggravation of the situation in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) of Tajikistan.

“We received with concern the information of the official authorities of Tajik-istan about the escalation of tension in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region of the republic, provoked, as follows from the reports, by criminal elements and extremists who joined them,” Zakharova said at a briefing.

She recalled that as a result of the incident, “there are victims among the law enforcement agencies of Tajikistan.”

“According to preliminary information, there are no citizens of the Russian Federation among the victims. The Tajik authorities promise to take the necessary measures to stabilize the situation and ensure the safety of Russian citizens who may be at the scene,” Zakharova added.

Commenting at the request of a Finnish journalist on Wednesday at a briefing on Russian approaches to NATO membership of Ukraine and Finland, the diplomat noted that “any expansion of NATO has an impact and significance from the point of view of global international and, in particular, European security.” At the same time, Zakharova noted a certain “difference in situations” with Ukraine’s potential NATO membership and Finland’s entry into the corresponding bloc.

“I don’t know [examples] that in Finland [by analogy with Ukraine] there are huge numbers of nationalist battalions,” she continued. “That dozens of Pentagon biological laboratories were deployed in Finland, in which experim-ents with dangerous path-ogens were conducted.”

As Zakharova emphasized, in Finland, unlike Ukraine, there is no pumping of weapons supplied both under a contract and without them to the zone of armed conflict. “This is just a brief overview of what distinguishes Finland from Ukraine of the last decade,” the diplomat added.

