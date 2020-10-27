Antibodies decline rapidly among Britishers during summer – study

Monitoring Desk

Global coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 43.7 million people and claimed over 1.1 million lives.

Antibodies declined rapidly in the British population during the summer, a study has found, suggesting protection after infection may not be long lasting and raising the prospect of waning immunity in the community.

Scientists at Imperial College London have tracked antibody levels in the British population following the first wave of Covid-19 infections in March and April.

Their study found that antibody prevalence fell from 6 percent of the population around the end of June to just 4.4 percent in September.

That raises the prospect of decreasing population immunity ahead of a second wave of infections that has forced local lockdowns and restrictions in recent weeks.

Mexico reports 4,166 new cases, 247 more deaths

Mexico’s Health Ministry has reported 4,166 additional cases and 247 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 895,326 and the death toll to 89,171.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

On Sunday, the ministry said the true death toll from Covid-19 may be around 50,000 higher.

Philippines’ Duterte wants government-to-government deal for vaccines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he would favour a government-to-government deal for the purchase of coronavirus vaccines to prevent the risk of corruption.

“Let me tell everybody that we will not beg, we will pay,” Duterte said in a weekly televised address.

“To the Chinese government, you need not look for partners, we can make it government-to-government.”

The Philippines has the second-highest number of infections and deaths in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia.

Mainland China reports 16 new cases vs 20 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 16 new confirmed cases, down from 20 a day earlier, the country’s health authorities have said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases also fell to 50, from 161 reported a day earlier amid a fresh wave of symptomless infections being reported in the northwestern Xinjiang autonomous region.

Xinjiang’s authorities said separately that 26 new asymptomatic cases were reported on October 26, down from 137 a day earlier.

China does not classify asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 85,826, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Australia’s hotspot state records two days without new cases for first time in seven months

The Australian state of Victoria, the epicentre of infections, has said it had gone 48 hours without detecting any new cases for the first time in more than seven months.

Victoria, the second most populous state, will allow restaurants and cafes in Melbourne to reopen from Wednesday after more than three months under a stringent lockdown.

Despite case numbers dwindling and businesses poised to reopen, Victoria will only ease limits on social gatherings in the home, allowing two adults an d dependents from one house to make one daily visit to one other household.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the highest risk of spreading the virus remained in the family home where social distancing protocols were often not applied.

Australia has recorded just over 27,500 infections, far fewer than many other developed countries.

Victoria, which accounts for more than 90 percent of the 905 deaths nationally, did not record any new deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Air pollution linked to 15 percent of virus deaths

Long-term exposure to air pollution may be linked to 15 percent of virus deaths globally, according to a research that highlights the health risks posed by greenhouse gas emissions.

Previous research has showed how air pollution from exhaust fumes and factories takes two years off the life expectancy of every man, woman and child on Earth.

Now experts in Germany and Cyprus say they have estimated the proportion of deaths from coronavirus that can be blamed of the exacerbating effects of air pollution.

Their study, published in the journal Cardiovascular Research, drew on health and disease data from the US and China relating to air pollution, Covid-19 and SARS, a serious lung disease similar to Covid.

They combined this with satellite data of global exposure to particulate matter, microscopic particles, as well as ground-based pollution monitoring networks, to calculate to what extent air pollution can be blamed for Covid-19 deaths.

In East Asia, which has some of the highest levels of harmful pollution on the planet, the authors found that 27 percent of Covid-19 deaths could be attributed to the health effects of poor air quality.

In Europe the proportion was 19 percent, compared with 17 percent in North America.

Specifically, the team noted that particulate matter appeared to increase the activity of a receptor on lung cell surfaces, ACE-2, w hich is known to be involved in the way Covid-19 infects patients.

