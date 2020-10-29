Antigen testing for COVID-19 approved by NCOC

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Command and Cooperation Center (NCOC) Wednesday approved the use of antigen testing for COVID-19 in addition to the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests being carried out in the country, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar said.

In a tweet, the minister said that this was a part of strategy to increase the level of testing in the country.

He said that the symptomatic cases would all still be administered PCR tests, adding that the decision was in line with the guidelines issued by World Health Organization (WHO).

