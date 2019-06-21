Anupriya Goenkato be a part of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: After doing two big blockbusters, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger ZindaHai, actress Anupriya Goenka has bagged another big film. It’s YRF’s big-budget actioner starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Anupriya had played ShahidKapoor’s wife in Padmaavat and a nurse in Salman Khan’s Tiger ZindaHai. She stood out in both the roles with her brilliant performances. AnupriyaGoenka confirmed the news about joining Hrithik and Tiger in the untitled film. She said, “I’m extremely excited and honored to be a part of the project, starring Hrithik sir and Tiger (Shroff). Working with this esteemed team is both a learning experience and is so much fun. This is my second film with YTF after Tiger ZindaHai and it feels like a homecoming. I’m thankful to both Aditya (Chopra) sir and Siddarth sir for the opportunity and for having faith in me. Very excited about this.”

It’s Anupriya’s second film with YRF after Tiger ZindaHai. The actress didn’t reveal anything about her character in the film. There is also buzz that the title of the film is going to be Fighters but let’s wait for an official statement from the studio.

