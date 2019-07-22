Anushka Sharma announces her next project

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Post the release of Aanand L Rai’s Zero last December, Anushka Sharma hasn’t signed any film. The actress had taken some time off to travel with her husband Virat Kohli as he is usually on tour because of the number of cricket matches he plays.

And the couple was not getting enough time to spend together, thus Anushka decided to take a break to relax and enjoy her married life. However, the actress took to Instagram today to finally announce her next project. Anushka’s production house, Clean Slate Films will be bankrolling a web series called Mai for Netflix.

The series is based on the life of a middle-aged woman who finds her ferocity in the underworld when she accidently kills a notorious mafia leader. As her cult grows, the docile Mai is pulled further into the criminal and political underworld. Written by Atul Mongia, Tamal Sen and Amita Vyas, the series seems extremely interesting from the details that have been revealed.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)