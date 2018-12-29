Anwar Majeed, son submit reply in SC in Money laundering case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chairman Omni Group, Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed submitted their replies in Supreme Court (SC) in money laundering case on Saturday.

According to reports, Both Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed have declared themselves innocent and requested the court to dismiss the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

The added that approving any recommendation of JIT will be considered as human right violation and adding that statements of unknown 924 people were recorded in the case while the investigation officers have also not given them the details of the record being analyzed.

Earlier, a session court in Karachi had declared former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur absconders in the case whereas main accused Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed along with his son Abdul Ghani were arrested from Supreme Court (SC).

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had prepared a report, revealing that more than 10 political personalities were allegedly involved in fictitious transactions worth Rs.35 billion.