APC gathering of losers wanting to create chaos: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said the All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition would be a gathering of accused and losers which wanted to create law and order situation and chaos in the country.

Addressing a press conference here along with Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shehzad Akbar, he said opposition was trying to spread hopelessness and it was saying from day one that the government had failed.

He said opposition wanted to rule the country to protect its illegal wealth and properties but the result of the APC would be zero.

A person who was convicted will make a speech through video link in the APC, Shibli said adding the opposition was trying to put pressure on the government to get relief in the cases of corruption.

Shibli said Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that he was ready to sit with the opposition on any issue but he would not compromise on corruption.

He said the government had achieved successes, revived the economy, exports and remittances were increasing and economic indicators were improving.

The government overcame the issue of coronavirus and then revived the economy – a feat not accomplished by any other government in the world, the minister added.

Shibli said the government negotiated with the power producer companies to provide cheap electricity and gas to the people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan announced incentives for the construction sector and the government would fulfill its promise to build five million houses by the time it would complete its term.

He said Nawaz Sharif destroyed the country and brought the economy to verge of bankruptcy while staying inside and Altaf Hussain damaged the country while he sat abroad.

The government of PTI was transparent and committed and working for the development of the country, the minister added.

He said the joint sitting of the Parliament passed the anti terrorism and money laundering bills to meet the requirements of FATF.

The legislation was done in the best interest of the country and to take Pakistan out of the grey list, he said adding the previous rulers did not pass legislation on money laundering to serve their own interests and FATF put Pakistan in the grey list.

The opposition was exposed because of the way it opposed the FATF related legislation, he noted.