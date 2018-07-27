APC rejects poll results but divided on oath-taking boycott

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An all-party conference convened by the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) has rejected the results of the 2018 general elections but failed to evolve a consensus on boycotting the new assemblies.

Not all parties were represented at the APC as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) stayed away from the confab in Islamabad, though Dr Farooq Sattar showed up in his personal capacity.

Speaking at a news conference after the APC, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who has been defeated in his home constituencies, said that the APC has agreed to launch a movement for a re-election in the country. “A committee has been formed to make preparations for the movement,” he added.

The cleric said the movement would seek to “restore democracy” in the country.

Appearing alongside Maulana, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said his party would also take part in the movement for democracy. However, a decision on boycotting the oath-taking issue would only be taken after consultations within the party ranks, he added.

The proposal to boycott oath-taking was floated by Awami National Party leader Asfandyar Wali Khan, who has also lost election in his home constituency. Qaumi Wattan Party chief Aftab Sherpao and Maulana Fazl supported Wali’s proposal.

The multi-party conference was called to discuss the anomalies in the election process and the future course of action.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “The decision to attend the APC was taken in a late Wednesday meeting after all leading parties started contacting each other on the rigging issue.”

She emphasised that it was not the PML-N but the MMA that called the APC and added it would be attended by all mainstream political parties expect the PTI. “We will also devise a future plan and issue a White Paper.”

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif met with deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Adiala Jail and briefed him about the current political situation in the country. Shehbaz informed his elder brother of the party’s decision to attend the MMA’s APC.

According to party sources, the elder Sharif expressed dismay over the current situation.

Advertisements