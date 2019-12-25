APCNGA defies SSGC orders to shutdown Sindh-wide CNG stations

F.P. Report

KARACHI: All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) on Wednesday announced to defy the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) orders to shutdown the fuel stations in the Sindh province.

The two stakeholders are embroiled in the feud after the fuel stations in the city witnessed continuous shutdown.

The association said that the SSGC on Wednesday allowed them to reopen their the fuel stations but suddenly an email was conveyed to the stations at 8:20 pm to close them down.

“We were not conveyed of the decision on right time,” read an association’s statement adding that there was a long queue of vehicles outside the stations. It said that they could not halt the filing process unless all vehicles area cleared.

On Monday, the APCNGA has announced to open all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Sindh from Tuesday.

APCNGA will not anymore follow the directions of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and will open all CNG stations in Sindh from tomorrow (Tuesday), reads the statement.

The CNG dealers association said that stations will resume operations from Tuesday at 8:00 pm.

The gas shortage has intensified with the advent of the winter as domestic consumers facing the problem of low gas pressure.

Most of the homes in several localities of Karachi as well as in other parts of Sindh facing the issue of low gas pressure causing headache to housewives in cooking.

The situation is not better in various cities of Punjab where undeclared gas load shedding causing problems for the citizens in Lahore as well as other parts of the province. ” Only the export industries being supplied gas on preferential basis”.