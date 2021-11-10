APEC nations’ anti-corruption campaign

The countries participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have agreed on additional cooperation in the fight against corruption and corrupt practices besides ensuring equal and timely access to vaccines against COVID-19, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. The Ministerial meeting of the APEC nations paid special attention to the problem of corruption, which can complicate the restoration of normal life after the pandemic and posed serious threat through undermining government responsibility and people’s trust besides constriction in economic growth. The member nations of the APEC forum reaffirmed their commitment to deny safe haven to corrupt officials and their means, in accordance with domestic laws, and to fight the menace of transnational corruption.

An international cooperation forum of the 21 Asian Pacific Nations is steadily working to promote economic cooperation among the member states in a nonpolitical manner over the last four decades. The non-binding alliance have 21 member states and territories including United States, China, Russia, Japan, Australia, Brunei, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Canada, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, and Chile. APEC countries are home to 2.9 billion people, account for 61% of world GDP and 47% of international trade. The leaders of the APEC countries emphasized the provision of vaccines to all citizens of the member nations, lowering their prices, elimination of unnecessary tariffs and preventing the circulation of forgeries. After creation in 1989, the alliance has introduced several measures including bringing ease in cross-border trade, introduction of APEC business travelling cards, faster custom procedures, ease of doing business, and establishment of supply chain connectivity among the member nations. The APEC had initiated several joint ventures to facilitate cooperation among member states including establishment of APEC SME Center in South Korea, APEC Digital Opportunity Center (ADOC) and APEC StartUp-Accelerator network etc. during the past.

In fact, international politics has its own nuances which are not easy to understand for a layman, as the great powers have countless foreign policy maneuvers to betray their friends and foes during their competition for superiority. Historically, the three staunch opponents United States, Russia and China never sit together at UNO, the world first and foremost global forum while putting aside its countless binding decisions during the past. However, the three foes gathered at a non-binding forum of APEC and had made tall promises and idealistic prophecies of their cooperation on various agenda items including fight against transnational corruption. As for as corruption is concerned, the recent report of International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has made eye-opening revelations to the world while accusing several western counties of having lax business and commercial laws in certain territories in their control including secretive banking system which provides services and safe heavens to foreign citizens in offshore investment through illegal wealth. According to ICIJ’s report, the key players in the offshore system are the elite institutions, multinational banks, law, and accounting firms based in the United States and Europe.

If the western nations genuinely have a desire to combat corruption, they must initiate this war through the introduction of reformatory and transparency measures in their commercial and financial system. However, it is less likely to happen ever, because the whole financial system of the western countries revolves around this shady profession.