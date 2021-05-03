Apex Court accepts CAA petition against SHC order

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) order and accepted the Civil Aviation Authority’a (CAA) petition for hearing in a service matter.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case filed by the CAA against SHC order regarding disbursement of retired benefits to Nadeem Zubari. The Sindh High Court had ordered to issue pension to the General Manager Security who completed his job on a fake degree.

At the outset of hearing, the court was informed that CAA General Manager Security had a fake degree.

The CJP observed that the situation in the Civil Aviation Authority was not good as pilots had been flying aeroplanes with fake degrees.

He said the people with fake degrees had completed their jobs on the most important posts of a sensitive department like security.

That was the reason smuggling at airports was so easy, he added.

He observed that even CCTV cameras installed at the airports did not work.

Advocate Khalid Siddiqui, counsel for the CAA said GM Nadeem Zubairi not only submitted a fake degree but also forged the confirmation letter of Karachi University.

He pleaded the court to quash the SHC order as it contracted facts.

The court after hearing arguments suspended the order of the high court and admitted the CAA’s appeal for hearing.