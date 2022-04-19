Apex Court adjourns hearing on Presidential reference till today

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on Presidential reference seeking its opinion on Article 63-A of the Constitution till Wednesday.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justic Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel heard the Presidential reference.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Farooq H Naek counsel for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that the former Attorney General had given political and moral arguments for lifelong disqualification and no legal argument has been presented on lifetime disqualification of defectors.

He said that the intention to include Article 63A in the constitution must also be considered. Articles 62 and 63 had been amended many times since 1973, he added.

He said that every government and dictators continued to amend Articles 58, 62, 63 and 96.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan observed that the purpose of Article 63-A was to prevent defection from the party. However, it remained to be reviewed whether the punishment for switching parties was strong enough to shake the conscience of a lawmaker concerned, he added.

The Chief Justice noted that the 18th Amendment included a judicial declaration in Article 62F.

Justice Mandokhail asked Naek whether he was accepting that defection was a crime. If it was a crime, then why was the vote of a criminal counted? he questioned.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan cited an observation of an American judge, saying people in the US would not vote for a person who went against the court orders.

Advocate Farooq H Naek counsel for the Pakistan Peoples Party said that these were the problems of the new democratic forces. He said that the country was heading towards anarchy as no one was willing to adhere to the court orders.

Upon this, the Chief Justice said that the situation was not bad enough to avoid discussions on a general matter.

Justice Ijaz said that it had become a culture in the country to blame courts if the decisions announced by courts were unfavorable. He said that that the courts were praised if the decisions were favorable and grilled if the decisions turn out to be unfavorable.

Naek said that Article 96 of the 1973 Constitution was to prevent party defection. In the 1973 constitution, the vote of a deviant member could not be counted, he added.

Justice Ijaz said that there was no disqualification in the constitution because the vote was neutral.

Naek said that the military dictator included Articles 62 and 63 in the constitution.

He said that the 17th constitutional amendment gave the prime minister and party chiefs immense powers.

The chief justice remarked that Article 63-A’s purpose was to disqualify a defecting lawmaker.

Naek said the Article 63-A also did not mean the hanging of a defected member.

Justice Ijaz noted that it had to be decided whether defection was right or wrong in the first place.

Naek said that the defecting lawmaker would be disqualified only until the completion of the remaining term of the government.

The Chief Justice observed the court gave its recommendations in a case regarding the Senate election but nobody followed that. He asked why were political parties acting as neutral on defections. He said that defectors were given offices in other parties.

