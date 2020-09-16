Apex court appoints four amicus curiae in drug cases

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed Director General of Punjab Forensic Laboratory Bilal Hassan Minto, and advocates Sohail Akhtar, Babar Sattar and Ansar Nawaz Mirza as amicus curiae in a suo moto notice case regarding poor investigation in drug cases.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the case and issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and the all four provincial advocates general.

The court also issued notices to the four provincial prosecutors general and the Prosecutor General of Anti Narcotics Force.

The court sought the opinion of judicial assistants on improving the investigation procedure and adjourned hearing of the case for two months.

SC rejects bail plea of accused involved in religious clash: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of accused Johar Hussain involved in clash between two religious groups in Karachi in 2012.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case and rejected the bail of accused Johar Hussain on the ground that the statements of witnesses were not recorded.

During the course of proceedings, the Deputy Prosecutor General Sindh said that the recording of statements of witnesses in the case would start from September 21.

The counsel for the accused said that Aurangzeb Farooqi, the main witness in the case, was not recording the statement despite facilitating the video link.

He said that there were 39 witnesses in the case, out of which 10 statements had been recorded. The hearing of the case was adjourned for one week.

It is to mention here that accused Johar Hussain was accused of attacking a religious party procession in 2012. Six people were killed and three were injured in the attack and the accused was in jail since 2014.