Apex Court directs administration to provide alternative site for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Chief Commissioner Islamabad to provide alternate site to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) Azadi March and devise a traffic plan for the participants of the march.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar heard the case filed by Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) seeking removal of blockade from roads.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Babar Awan said the party had asked for permission to stage the march on May 23.

He pleaded the court to issue directives to the government and demanded that the blockades placed on roads be lifted and the arrested PTI workers be released immediately. He assured that the party would adhere to its directives.

Upon this, Justice Ijaz remarked that there was a lack of communication and trust between the government and the PTI.

Babar Awan said that Imran Khan had formed a four-member committee for talks with the administration.

He said that the committee comprised of him, Faisal Chaudhry, Amir Kiyani and Ali Awan.

He pleaded the court to allow the PTI to stage a protest at Capital’s Srinagar Highway. He said that PTI wanted to protest where the JUI-F staged a sit-in twice in the past. He said that the protest would be peaceful and not affect routine life. He also urged the court to intervene against the tear gas shelling by the authorities on the protesters.

Upon this, Justice Ijaz asked the attorney general to seek directions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the PTI’s demands. He directed the AGP to inform the court after an hour after seeking instructions from the PM. He said that the PTI’s demands were clear and expressed hope that parties would reach a decision within an hour. The AGP said that the PM would soon nominate a team for talks with the PTI. He said that the prime minister wanted political matters to be settled outside of court.

Responding to Justice Ijaz’s quarry that how long the PTI planned to protest? Baber Awan said that the that this was a political decision and it should be decided on a political forum.

The bench also express-ed its displeasure at action taken by the Punjab police.

He asked whether the police was mandated to smash cars and set fire. He said that Lahore has been turned into a battlefield.

Earlier, during the hearing, the court directed the interior secretary and police to review their policies on road closures.

Justice Ijaz said the court would also seek assurances from the PTI that the protest would be peaceful, property would not be damaged and there would be no torture or violence.

He said the officials, along with the attorney general, should find a solution. He also directed PTI’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry to sit at the negotiating table with the administration officials and gave him time till 2:30pm to get instructions from the party leadership in this regard.

The court also directed authorities to provide complete protection to PTI leaders for the negotiations.

He said political parties had their own interests but they were secondary to the country and the people.

Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf said that the government did not allow PTI to hold its Azadi March on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway because there was a threat to Imran Khan’s life according to reports from security agencies. He said that Imran Khan’s life was in danger as per reports of security agencies as they feared of a suicide attack on him.

Justice Ahsan said the AGP was deviating from the original issue and asked whether the police were conducting raids and arresting PTI leaders and workers. He asked if the government had a problem with the march on Srinagar Highway then why were Lahore and the rest of the country closed?

Justice Munib asked whether the threat to political leadership was only on Srinagar Highway?

Justice Naqvi asked the interior secretary whether he was ready to take responsibility for what was happening in the country.

The secretary replied that the law and order was the province’s domain.

Upon this, Justice Naqvi asked whether the interior ministry only served as a post office.

On Justice Ijaz’s question whether the interior ministry had issued any policy directives, the Secretary responded in negative.

Justice Ijaz said that raiding people’s homes was illegal.

The Secretary said that the action was being taken based only on reports from intelligence agencies.

Justice Ijaz directed the official to present a complete plan for holding protests without closure of roads. He said that emergency had been imposed in all hospitals in the capital while schools and transport had been closed. He said that the economically country was at a critical juncture. He asked whether the country would be shut down for every protest.

All exams had been postponed, roads blocked and businesses closed, he added.

Attorney General Ausaf said that he did not know the details and sought time to get information.

At this, Justice Naqvi observed half of the Supr-eme Court’s staff had been unable to reach the premises because of barricades.

The Attorney General said the court was perhaps referring to media reports about school closures, which were not always correct.

Upon the, Justice Naqvi remarked that notifications had been issued in this regard.

Justice Ijaz said it appea-red the government wanted to shut down businesses.

The Attorney General said that he was against blocking roads. He said that such steps had to be taken to protect the lives and properties of citizens. He pleaded the court to see the context for the blockades.

Justice Naqvi said that according to the media reports sites had been allocated for protests in the past and the PTI had also submitted a request for permission for the march.

The AGP replied that he would find out from the authorities what the decision on that application was.

IHCBA President Shoaib Shaheen informed the court that police was arresting lawyers from their homes.

He said that a raid was conducted on former judge Nasira Iqbal’s home at night.

The protesters and the government were both bound to act in accordance with the law and the Constitution, he added.

Upon this, Justice Naqvi said that no one had the power to take the law into their own hands.

Shoaib Shaheen said that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had twice held a sit-in at Srinagar Highway while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had also held a long march to Islamabad.

A site could still be allocated for the [PTI] protesters, he added.

He said that all highways in the country except for those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been closed and common people, including lawyers were being harassed.

He said that people’s homes were being raided at night. The IHCBA had approached the court only for ensuring citizens’ rights, he added.

Later, the court directed authorities to submit the record of directives issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday on a petition against the alleged harassment of PTI workers.

Related