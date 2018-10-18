Apex court directs NAB to investigate into Thar coal gasification project

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe Thar underground coal power project on Thursday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar headed a three member bench and it heard the suo motu case regarding Thar coal power project. Prominent scientist and chairman of Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) project in Thar Dr Samar Mubarakmand appeared in court.

The court also ordered the auditor general to conduct a forensic audit of the project and submit a report within 15 days. Further, the Sindh chief secretary was directed to seize the project’s belongings.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked, “No corruption was done in this project.”

However, court adviser Salman Akram Raja informed the bench, “The project’s feasibility report was not clear. It was said that 10,000MW will be produced for 30 years but according to experts the project will lower underground water reserves and affect the environment.”

Justice Nisar further questioned the court adviser, “Where did Dr Mubarakmand’s tall claims go? Should this matter not be sent to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or should a fresh investigation be initiated?”

NAB prosecutor Asghar Haider then submitted a report regarding the projects before the bench. “According to engineers, it is not possible to generate electricity from underground coal gasification.”

Court advisers Raja and Shehzad Elahi also submitted their recommendations following which the chief justice asked about “the positions of the federal and Sindh governments.”

The advocate general Sindh then informed the court, “The project was entirely funded by the federal government and only the land belongs to the Sindh government.”

Dr Muabarakmand then said, “The project did not cause any environmental degradation. An Australian company was also working on an underground gasification project and lawyers cannot judge this project.”

“I knew you would say this,” Justice Nisar said in response to Dr Muabarakmand. “When you made these claims, they were romanticized and it was said that free electricity will be provided but the national exchequer suffered a loss of Rs4 billion.”

Advertisements