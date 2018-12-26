Apex court directs Punjab govt to obtain 279 ventilators in four months

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan gave the Punjab government to obtain 279 ventilators in four months on Wednesday.

The bench heard the case at the Lahore registry regarding the lack of ventilators in government hospitals.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar expressed anger at the lack of facilities provided in public hospitals. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told the court that the summary to buy the ventilators is with the chief minister.

CJP Saqib Nisar questioned “How many summaries are with the chief minister?” and “You think ventilators are a joke(?)”

He further remarked “We should call the chief minister here and get the summaries approved”.

Health Minister Dr Rashid further told the court that the previous government’s chief minister did not sign the summaries and the current chief minister cannot sign the summary due to Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority’s rules.

Justice Nisar observed that private hospitals were charging Rs23,000 for a bed in intensive care unit and Rs5,000 for a ventilator. “It is the government’s responsibility to provide free ventilators to patients,” he said.

The provincial health minister replied that she would personally look into the matter and get the summary approved by the chief minister in 10 days’ time.

The court then directed Dr Rashid to procure 279 ventilators within four months.