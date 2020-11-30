Apex court dismisses NH&MP appeal against high court verdict

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court Monday dismissed the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) appeal against the high court verdict.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case regarding recovery of fine from police officer ASI Malik Shujaat over a motor vehicle accident while tracing a vehicle.

ASI Malik Shujaat had an accident in May 2015 while chasing a speeding vehicle.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz questioned that where it was written that the police officer would compensate the loss while tracing someone.

The counsel for the NH&MP said that the police officer himself had offered to repair the vehicle.

Justice Ijaz said the department repaired the vehicle from its official and imposed a fine of Rs 0.3 million.

The counsel said there could be a loss of life due to the over speeding of the officer.

Justice Ijaz said the police officer chased the vehicle on wireless instructions.

The Chief Justice said the department first asked its officer to chase the vehicle and later took action against him.

Justice Ijaz said that accidents happened while chasing a speeding vehicle. The officer himself was injured, he added.

The high court had ordered an end to the reduction in pay by one stage and refund of the fine.

The Supreme Court upheld the decision of the high court and dismissed the appeal of the Motorways Police.