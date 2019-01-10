Apex court dismisses Rao Anwar’s petition seeking removal of name from ECL

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected Rao Anwar’s petition seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL), on Thursday.

According to private news channel reports, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar headed a three-judge bench of apex court and it was hearing the plea filed by the former SSP of Karachi’s Malir district who is accused of killing hundreds of people in fake encounters.

Rao Anwar had sought removal of his name from the ECL to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia and meet his family.

He requested the apex court to order the trial court to regulate his movement abroad after removing his name from the ECL.

During the hearing while dismissing the petition, Chief Justice Nisar said Rao Anwar’s passport should be confiscated.

CJP told the lawyer who represented the former SSP to ask his family to meet him in Pakistan.

The top judge said the suspect might be considering transferring money abroad.

The officer was taken into custody days after being accused of killing Naqeebullah Mehsud last year.

The killing sparked countrywide protest, with human rights organizations demanding his removal and action against the officer.