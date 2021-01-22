Apex court disposes of Hamza Shehbaz’s bail plea

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has disposed of a bail plea filed by Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz after the mover withdrew the petition.

A three-judge bench of the apex court led by Justice Musheer Alam announced the decision on Friday.

Talking to newsmen outside the Supreme Court, PML-N leader Atta Tarrar said Hamza Shehbaz has been in prison for 19 months.

“It’s mentioned in the NAB report presented in the court that the case against Hamza may take another 10 or 12 months. The apex court has remanded the case to the High Court,” he added. Attar Tarrar remarked “Why a person is being kept in prison when he is fully cooperating with the court. The NAB investigations always collapse in the end.”

He said in the high court they will raise the issue of keeping a person in detention for a long time. “Only five of the 110 witnesses have so far been cross-examined. Hamza’s name is on the ECL.

We will raise in the high court the issue of violation of human rights keeping in view the unnecessary detention,” he added. He expressed the hope that they will get bail for Hamza Shehbaz from the high court.