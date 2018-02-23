Apex court disqualifies PTI MPA Munim Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), MPA Abdul Munim Khan from Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was disqualified by Supreme Court (SC) on Fridayfor holding on to his position as a government employee until two days prior to the 2013 election.

Sher Alam Khan of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) filed a disqualification case against Abdul Munim Khan, who had been serving as Advisor to CM Pervez Khattak for for tourism.

Earlier in April 2017, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Khan on Alam’s petition; However, the PTI MPA had taken a stay on the ECP’s order from the Islamabad High Court.

Khan was disqualified over allegations that he was a serving government school teacher in the Kohistan district before the 2013 elections and that he resigned from his post just two days prior to the election.

Alam said in his petition that, according to the law, a government servant could not contest elections unless there was a two-year gap from the time he retired and election time.

Following the SC’s ruling today, the ECP was ordered to denotify Khan immediately.

