Apex court extends deadline of corruption cases against Sharif family by two months

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court ordered a two-month extension on Wednesday in the deadline for completing the corruption cases against the disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

The Supreme Court also extended the deadline to three months against former finance minister, Ishaq Dar in possessing assets beyond the declared sources.

NAB had filed corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif, his family and Ishaq after the Supreme Court announced it decision in Panama case on July 28 last year and the Supreme Court had given a six-month deadline to the accountability court to complete the trial against the Sharif family. Similarly, the court had ordered proceedings against Dar with the same deadline.

The given deadline was ending on March 13 and NAB had requested the apex court for an extension in the deadlines.

A special bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, heard the plea today.

NAB officials informed the court that two months are needed in the Dar case whereas more than one month would be required to complete the Sharif family cases.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharif family, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

Advertisements