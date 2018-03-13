Apex court to hear Bani Gala irregularities case today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan will resume hearing of the Bani Gala encroachments case on Tuesday (today).

A three-member bench will hear the case. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Mian Saqib Nisar has summoned a report from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding the leasing of land in the locality.

During the last hearing, the chief justice had remarked that there is a lot of hue and cry over fake documents.

Babar Awan, the counsel of Imran Khan, had responded that they did not submit any fake documents and the Imran Khan are only being subjected to a media trial.

Babar Awan was referring to reports that the Imran Khan’s Bani Gala estate was built illegally.

CJP remarked that PTI Chief would have to regularize his estate as per the rules and will face the fate of the other accused.

Last year, the CDA had informed the apex court that more than 100 structures in Bani Gala, including Imran’s residence, are illegal.

The case is based on a suo motu notice which originated from Imran’s petition seeking the court’s intervention to stem illegal construction and environmental degradation in Bani Gala.

