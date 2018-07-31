Apex court orders NAB to continue investigation into PIA CEO’s appointment

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was ordered by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday to continue its investigation against Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Musharraf Rasool Cyan’s appointment.

While hearing a suo motu case pertaining to a PIA air safari on Tuesday, CJP remarked that the Supreme Court is not suspending Cyan in a petition filed against him as we do not want to set any wrong examples.

CJP Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of difficulties faced by passengers at Skardu airport following a special PIA ‘air safari’ that caused a four-hour delay of a Skardu-Islamabad flight earlier this month.

During the proceedings, regarding the appointment of PIA CEO, Top judge remarked that laws were not followed in the appointment of Cyan as PIA CEO.

The chief justice further observed, “I was informed that the PIA CEO draws a salary of Rs1.4 million but later found out that he is paid Rs2 million.”

Further, the chief justice noted, “We will be able to pinpoint corruption in the state-owned airline after we receive the audit reports.”

The chief justice then adjourned the hearing till Monday.

