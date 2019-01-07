Apex court orders NAB to start inquiry into fake accounts case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to start a fresh inquiry into the money laundering and fake bank accounts case, o Monday.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has headed a three-judge bench and it instructed the NAB to take over the investigation, as it resumed hearing the multi-billion money laundering and fake accounts case.

The apex court ordered NAB to investigate the case in light of a report recently submitted by a joint investigation team probing the matter, and to complete its investigation within two months.

During the hearing, CJP observed that NAB can probe Bilawal and CM Shah independently. If after the investigation a reference can be formed, then it should be filed.

The bench further asked the accountability bureau to summon whoever it wishes, and instructed the JIT to continue its own probe in the meantime.

Earlier during today’s hearing, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar ordered that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah’s names be removed from the JIT report and the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Federal Investigation Agency is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe.

The former president’s other close aide and Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed a close aide and Omni Group chairman and his son, Abdul Ghani, were arrested by FIA in August.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources.

The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.