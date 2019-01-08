Apex court questions NAB on progress being made in Dar’s case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has showed displeasure over a delay in the recovery of assets from former finance minister Ishaq Dar, On Tuesday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who had fled the country and has since not returned, during hearing a petition to bring him back to Pakistan.

Reportedly, the court’s three-member bench has strictly inquired from the National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor concerning certain issues pertaining to the case.

During the hearing, CJP remarked that “We had ordered recovery from Attaul Haq Qasmi, Pervez Rashid, Ishaq Dar and Fawad Hassan Fawad,”.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Hassan remarked that the British government had sent a questionnaire to the NAB two months ago, whereas no meaningful progress could be made.

Meanwhile, the NAB’s prosecutor asserted that the foreign office has already written a letter to the British government.

The court adjourned the hearing for a month.

Earlier, notices were issued to the interior, finance, foreign affairs and information ministries, along with Dar and the FIA.