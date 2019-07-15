Apex court Quetta registry gives verdict in first case through video link

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Quetta registry on Monday issued verdict in the first case heard through video link.

According to reports, Apex court Quetta registry’s case was heard via video link in Islamabad under the apex court’s judicial bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Khosa.

During the hearing, a suspect named Mushtaq Hussain’s two-year sentence was declared null and void.

CJP Khosa remarked that it was his wish that the hearing of cases had begun from Quetta but due to technical reasons the e-court started working from Karachi registry.

CJP added that after a while one special bench will hear cases especially from video link, adding that they are grateful to National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) for assistance.

The hearing of cases through e-courts will save money and time of the public, said the CJP.

For the first time in the history of the country, the Supreme Court of Pakistan began hearing cases through video link from May 27.

Utilizing the system, lawyers presented their arguments from SC Karachi registry through video link.

Initially, the e-court system was available at SC Islamabad and Karachi registry.