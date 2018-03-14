Apex court rejects contempt petitions against Nawaz, others

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the contempt petitions filed against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and federal ministers Daniyal Aziz and Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The petitioner Sheikh Ahsanuddin, a member of the Justice and Democratic Party, had filed the petition against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders.

In today’s hearing, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that the court did not consider the presented evidence contemptuous.

CJP had observed that the remarks in question were directed at the joint investigation team and not the apex court.

Moreover, the apex court is also scheduled to hear contempt petitions against Federal Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz and Federal Minister for Railways Saad Rafique today.

Aziz is facing a separate contempt case in the apex court in which he was indicted on Tuesday.

Advertisements