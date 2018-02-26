Apex court reserves verdict on Attaul Haq Qasmi appointment as MD PTV

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court reserved its decision on Monday over the appointment of Attaul Haq Qasmi as Managing Director of Pakistan Television (PTV) by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar headed the two-member bench of the apex court. The bench on Monday took up suo moto case against the alleged illegal appointment of the MD PTV.

During the two years of Attaullah-Haq Qasmi term as MD PTV, he is facing charges of allegedly receiving an aggregate of Rs278 million as salary and employee benefits.

The apex court also sought terms of reference to conduct the audit of money paid to Qasmi and his son. The case has been adjourned March 5.

Principal Secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad also appeared in the court to attend the hearing and submitted his response to the case.

On Feb 12, Fawad appeared in court and informed the chief justice that he had never submitted a false statement. He vowed that he did not give any instructions to the additional information secretary to appoint Qasmi.

On Feb 2, the apex court had taken suo moto notice on the appointment of Qasmi and summoned former information minister Pervez Rashid and other officials, demanding to know why former Pakistan Television (PTV) chairman Attaul Haq Qasmi allegedly received over Rs270 million in salary and employee benefits over his two-year term.

