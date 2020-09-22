Apex court reserves verdict in PTV employee Naz harassment case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved verdict in Pakistan Television (PTV) employee Nadia Naz harassment case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said that three different show cause notices were issued to put pressure on the woman.

The employee was acquitted in two show cause notices, she added.

She said that show cause notices were issued on minor issues to suppress her client.

She said that abuse of power also fell into the category of harassment.

Justice Mushir Alam said that if notices were issued, the forum for appeal was present in accordance with the law.

The counsel for the state television said that the Ombudsman, President of Pakistan and the High Court had rejected the case of sexual harassment.

Justice Yahya Afridi said that the woman did not appeal against the ombudsman’s decision and accepted the decision not to be sexually harassed.

SC rejects Railway appeal regarding regularization of employees: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Pakistan Railway’s appeal about regularization of employees and expressed annoyance for poor recruitment policy.

A three judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Gulzar said that there was no policy on recruitment of employees in the railways.

There was no one to question the railway administration, observed CJP adding that there was no system in the railways under which people could be employed.

The court asked why merit and qualifications were not considered at the time of recruitment?

Justice Ijaz said that the railway hired employees and then says that it had no policy.

Earlier in the case, the Supreme Court had ordered screening of 76,000 empl-oyees of the railway department. The court was infor-med that TLA had 2,712 employees and Railways had a total of 76,000 emp-loyees while 142 passengers and 120 goods trains were running.