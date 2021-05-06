Apex Court seeks reply from AG KP in issuance of uplift funds by CM

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Advocate General (AG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit response in a case pertaining to issuance of uplift funds by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case filed by Khush Dil Khan against discriminatory allocation of funds by the Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to MPAs and MNAs.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said that his client had submitted additional documents related to development funds on the order of the court.

The court issued notice to the Advocate General and adjourned the hearing till date in office.