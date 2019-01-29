Apex court to announce its decision on review petition against Asia Bibi acquittal today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will decide on Tuesday (today) whether to allow a review petition against its decision to acquit Asia Bibi, in a years-long blasphemy case.

According to details, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will head a three-member bench and it comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel. The bench will hear a review petition filed against the top court’s verdict acquitting Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges.

Complainant Qari Muhammad Saalam had filed a review petition in the Supreme Court Lahore registry through his counsel Ghulam Mustafa Chaudhry, after the apex court acquitted Asia Bibi, who had been on death row since she was convicted on blasphemy charges in 2010.

The petitioner had argued that Bibi confessed to her crimes during investigation, and that a delay in lodging the First Information Request does not imply that the defendant is not guilty of the crime.

The petitioner had also sought to put her name on the Exit Control List till a final decision on the review petition was made.

Asia Bibi’s conviction was overturned by Pakistan’s highest court on October 31 in a landmark decision, but she had remained in prison as the government negotiated with protesters from religious groups — led by the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) — who blockaded major cities and demanded her immediate execution.

On November 2, the government had agreed in a deal with the protesters to follow due process to impose a travel ban on Bibi, and not to challenge the review appeal in the Supreme Court.