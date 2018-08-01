Apex Court to announce verdict in Tallal Chaudhry contempt case tomorrow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will announce its verdict on Thursday in a contempt case against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Tallal Chaudhry.

Former state minister for interior, Tallal Chaudhry has been ordered by the Supreme Court to ensure his presence in court during tomorrow’s proceedings.

The court had reserved the verdict last month on July 11.

Supreme Court had initiated contempt proceedings against Chaudhry on account of “derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements” with regard to the court, according to a notification issued on February 2.

In his response to the contempt notice, Chaudhry wrote that scandalizing the court or doing anything that tends to bring the court into ‘hatred, ridicule or contempt’ is ‘not even the last thing on the respondent’s mind.’

