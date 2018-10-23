Apex court to hear NAB petition against suspension of Sharifs’ jail term Wednesday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the petition on Wednesday filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging the suspension of Sharif’s jail term in a corruption reference.

Earlier on Monday, NAB had filed the appeal in the Supreme Court, challenging an earlier decision by the Islamabad High Court suspending sentences given to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Safdar in the Avenfield reference.

The NAB has asked for the September 19 decision by IHC to be declared null and void, contending that the “IHC had failed to appreciate that through its order, it had seriously prejudiced the case of the prosecution by holding that the trial court judgment suffered from obvious and glaring defects and infirmities and that the convictions and sentences handed down to the accused might not be sustained ultimately.”

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has constituted a three-member bench headed by him to hear the appeal.

Last month, Justice Minallah suspended the sentences handed to the three accused by accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir on July 6. Nawaz, Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year, respectively, in prison in the Avenfield properties reference.

Ordering their release, the two-judge bench directed the former premier, his daughter and son-in-law to submit bail bonds worth Rs0.5 million each.

