APHC denounces surge in IIOJK killing spree

SRINAGAR (Agencies): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the surge in the killing spree by Indian troops in the territory. According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian troops had converted IIOJK into a battleground and were killing innocent people, particularly youth in fake encounters and cordon and search operations.

He paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by the troops in Shopian, today. He said the people of the territory are not allowed to bury their martyrs according to their religious rituals, which is a brazen violation of human rights. Indian troops bury the bodies of the martyrs in unknown graves without performing the religious rituals, he deplored, and strongly castigated this inhuman behaviour of the Indian forces’ personnel. The spokesman reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to take the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion despite the repressive measures adopted by Indian forces. He urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other human rights organisations to send their teams to IIOJK to take stock of the deteriorating situation in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, United Peace Movement, an amalgam of social-political organizations, held a sit-in protest in Jammu, today, against the discriminatory draft proposal of delimitation of assembly constituencies in the territory by the Delimitation Commission. According to Kashmir Media Service, the participants of the sit-in led by Himmat Singh said concerned citizens are feeling that the Delimitation Commission has worked on the behest of IIOJK unit of BJP and the Indian government.

Speaking on the occasion, Didar Singh, Kulwant Singh, Advocate Sheikh Abdul Rehman, Desh Bandhu, R C Makhnotra, Varinder Singh Sonu, Amrik Singh Roshan, Ram Singh Chouhan, Narinder Khajuria, Balkar Singh, Kali Dass, Narinder Singh Khalsa and I D Khajuria slammed the draft and the proposal of annulling of Suchetgarh and undesirable method of reservation of all border constituencies. The speakers said the Indian government is trying to divide people on communal and regional lines which the people of territory will not allow to happen.