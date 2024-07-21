APJCC recommends launch of preferential tariff

KABUL (Pajhwok): Officials of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce (APJCC) have recommended the establishment of preferential tariffs between the two countries.

After about three weeks have passed since Pakistan increased the customs tariff on fresh fruits and vegetables in Afghanistan, officials of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce say that the only way out of this problem is to establish a preferential tariff between the two countries.

On June 29, the Pakistan government increased the tariffs on fresh fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan and the decision would be implemented from July 1.

The move proved to be harmful for Afghan businessmen who demanded the decision to be reversed.

The joint chamber has acknowledged that tariffs on Afghanistan’s fresh fruits and vegetables had increased 10 times now compared to the past.

Khan Jan Alkozai, an official of the APJCC, acknowledged the decision was not in the interest of businessmen from the two countries.

He said: “In the past over 500 containers loaded with fruits and vegetables entered Pakistan in this season daily but currently even 20 containers did not enter Pakistan.”

Alkozai said termed surge in tariff on fruits and vegetables exported from Afghanistan into Pakistan a huge challenge.

Omaid Haidari, the businessmen of fresh fruits, said the move is not only harmful to Afghan farmers and businessmen but it is dangerous for bilateral trade between the two countries.

He said that trade relationships should not be affected by politics and asked the two countries to address this challenge.

Rafiullah, another businessman, said in the presence of high tariffs exporters will earn no profit. He exported apricots to Pakistan.

Some economic experts suggested the construction of cold stores in all provinces and the search for alternative ways in order to address this challenge.

Abdul Naseer Restiya, an economic affairs expert, said that Pakistan every year adopted the same policy and urged that Afghanistan should also increase tariff on Pakistani products.

He also asked the government to construct cold stores in all provinces of the country for the protection of vegetables and fruits for a long time.

Limar Kphalwak, another expert, said that the government should not only rely on Pakistan for exported but should explore other options.

These problems were shared with Abdul Salaam Jawad, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, but no response was provided until the release of this report.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan every year under different pretexts creates hurdles before Afghanistan’s fresh fruits and vegetables export.