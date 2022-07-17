APO removed after being blamed for casting 600 fake votes

LAHORE (INP): A video shared by a citizen alleged that an assistant presiding officer (APO) at a Lahore polling station has cast 600 fake votes however the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denied the claim.

The video showed a man sitting at a chair surrounded by police and others as a man yelled at him saying that he has polled 600 fake votes. The video was recorded at a polling station in Jhogiyan area of Lahore, falling under PP-140.

The ECP while taking notice of the video with returning officer rejecting the claim of 600 votes being polled by the assistant presiding officer. “The assistant presiding officer helped an aged man cast his vote,” the RO said adding that 600 votes have not been polled at the station so far.

The RO removed the concerned APO from duty at the polling station.

