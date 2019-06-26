Apple likely to launch the new 16-inch re-designed MacBook this September

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: According to the IHS market analyst Jeff Lin, Apple’s all-new 16-inch re-designed MacBook is set to be unveiled later in September as reported earlier by Forbes.

Earlier this month Ming-Chi Kuo (industry’s most reputable Apple news leaker) reported that Apple will be unveiling a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a re-designed look. Now the latest claims by Jeff Lin further verified these claims and provide extra details about the specifications of this new highly anticipated MacBook. According to the details, the new MacBook will feature an LCD panel made by LG Display with a screen resolution of 3072 x 1920. This is an increase from the current high-end model which has a 15.4-inch display with a screen resolution of 2880 x 1800.

Jeff Lin Associate Director, Consumer Electronics at IHS Markit in an email sent to Forbes leaked the specs of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

“We foresee that Apple will release a new product [at the] Sep’19 Apple event if there’s no unexpected development issue.”

Interestingly, Apple recently updated its current MacBook line-up with ultra-powerful processors. Although the update was incremental it did include the most powerful processor ever included in a MacBook with a slightly tweaked butterfly keyboard. It’s still unclear what Apple is trying to target with the release of this new 16-inch MacBook while also selling its current flagship 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Lin further said that the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro will also get updated processors and yet another tweak in the current flawed butterfly keyboard. It should be noted that earlier MacBook Air was redesigned with a new Retina display and an updated processor.

Courtesy: (techjuice.pk)