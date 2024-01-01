Apple signed onto US voluntary commitments for responsible AI innovation

NEW YORK (AA): US tech firm Apple has signed onto the President Joe Biden administration’s voluntary commitments for responsible artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, the White House said Friday.

The commitments are part of Biden’s executive order nine months ago to ensure that the US leads the way in managing the risks of AI, the White House said.

They were signed onto by major tech firms in the US such as Google and Microsoft in July 2023, and eight more tech companies in September that included Adobe, IBM, Nvidia and Adobe.

“Over 270 days, the Executive Order directed agencies to take sweeping action to address AI’s safety and security risks, including by releasing vital safety guidance and building capacity to test and evaluate AI,” said the statement.

US federal agencies reported that they completed all of the 270-day actions in the executive order on schedule, following their on-time completion of every other task required to date, it added.

The Biden administration, in addition, released Friday the implementation roadmap for the US government’s May 2023 National Standards Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technology.

The roadmap calls for robust engagement by the private sector and public institutions in the standardization of critical and emerging technologies to protect the US’ national and economic security, according to the White House.