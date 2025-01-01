Apple Watch Series 10 price drops at Black Friday sale!

(Web Desk): If your New Year’s resolution 2025 includes improving your health and fitness, now might be the perfect time to grab the Apple Watch Series 10.

This flagship smartwatch is back at its Black Friday price, available for as low as $329 for the 42mm model and $359 for the larger 46mm variant.

The discount is valid at major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. It offers a $70 price cut on both sizes.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is ideal for casual fitness enthusiasts who want seamless integration with Apple’s ecosystem. While not the most advanced fitness tracker for professional athletes, it stands out for its robust third-party app support and features.

The Series 10 boasts a wide-angle OLED display with up to 30% more screen area, a thinner and lighter design, sleep apnea detection, and rapid charging — powering up to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Moreover, the latest watchOS 11 software update adds exciting features like Training Load for improved workout tracking, the Vitals app for recovery metrics, and the long-awaited ability to pause Activity Rings. While these updates aren’t groundbreaking, they’re a significant step forward for users upgrading from older models or new buyers.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is also on sale for those considering alternatives, priced at $299.99 — a $50 discount. It’s a strong Android-based option with excellent fitness tracking capabilities and Google integrations.