Appointment of BOG Chairmen: PHC suspends June order till verdict

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Waqar Ahmad ordered Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for submission detail report in a plea filed by former Chairman of the Board of Governors (BOG) of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Dr. Omar Ayub, challenging his removal from the position, on Friday.

Barrister Babar Shahzad Imran argued that Dr. Omar Ayub was appointed as the Chairman of BOG in 2023 and was removed on 11th June, 2023. He further argued that his removal was unlawful and requested the court for restoration of Dr. Omar Ayub on his position.

The lawyer claimed that Dr. Omar Ayub was not informed about his removal until 15th June, when it was reported in the media and argued that the removal is made against the law.

Advocate General (AG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Faisal argued that the removal was lawful and that Dr. Omar Ayub was informed about his removal on 11th June. However, the petitioner’s lawyer claimed that the AG’s statement was contradictory, as the AG had earlier stated on 13th June that the case is premature.

The petitioner, Dr. Omar Ayub, claimed that he was removed from his position without any reason and that the removal was a violation of the law. He also claimed that he had performed well during his tenure and had made significant contributions to the hospital.

PHC expressed its dissatisfaction with the AG’s response and asked him to provide a detailed answer on the next hearing date. The court also directed the provincial government to submit a detailed response on the matter.

Moreover, Justice Syed Arshad observed that the 20th June orders is suspended till conclusion of the plea and added that PHC had restrained from any orders while Justice Waqar Ahmad remarked that why Chairman BOG is appointed despite court stop it. PHC also stopped fulfillment of two vacancies of BOG members till the conclusion of the case. The court adjourned the hearing until the next date and directed the former Secretary Health to submit a written response along with an affidavit.