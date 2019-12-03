Appointment of ECP members: Parliamentary Committee to held meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee will discuss the matter of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Tuesday.

According to reports, the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee will be held in Islamabad.

The Committee will consider nominations for appointment of members of the ECP from Sindh and Balochistan forwarded by the Government and the Opposition during the meeting.

The government and the opposition forwarded their nominations for appointment of ECP members to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani, who then forwarded it to the parliamentary committee for consideration.