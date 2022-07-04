Appointment of Secy PQC Board: PHC directs KP to finalize rules

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Musart Hilali and Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan conclude service rules and mechanism for appointment of Secretary Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB) within four months, on Monday.

The writ petition filed by Syed Wilayat Shah in which Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary Establishment, Secretary Health and Secretary PQCB were made respondent in the case.

The counsel Noor Muhammad Advocate informed that petitioner is Chief Drug Inspector in BPS-19 and serving as Chief Pharmacist in Nasrullah Khan Babar Memorial Hospital Peshawar.

The counsel argued that private person as respondent-4 Muhammad Ibrahim serving as secretary PQCB and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pharmacy Council which is illegal because the respondent was promoted to Hospital Pharmacist then to senior pharmacist but he is still serving as secretary Pharmacy council despite change in position.

The writ stated that respondent Muhammad Ibrahim working on the position since 2014 and did not appointing secretary PQCB despite eligible candidates available in the department while requested for appointment as per Drug Act 1976 and Pharmacy Act 1967 rules. The divisional bench of PHC comprising of Justice Musrt Hilali and Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan declared that provincial government has jurisdiction to appoint Secretary PQCB but rules are silent regarding qualification of candidate for obtaining the position and added that it is responsibility of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to finalize rules and mechanism for appointment within 4 months and directed current secretary to services till formulation of rules in this regard.

