The Supreme Court has directed the government to make public the inquiry commission report about the terrorist attack on Army Public School Peshawar on December 16, 2014. A three member bench of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad and comprising justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case, of which the CJP has taken a suo motu notice on the complaint of parents of martyred students in the militants’ attack on the school building. In that deadliest terror attack, heavily armed militants stormed the school building and martyred 131 students and 10 staff members including Principal of the school.

The presiding officer of the inquiry commission, Justice Mohammad Ibrahim of Peshawar High Court had submitted the report to the apex court on July 9, after extensive proceedings spread over almost 20 months. The contents of the report brings to light glaring security lapse on the day of APS human tragedy, the entry of terrorists from across the borders in the garb of Afghan Refugees and role of local handlers.

The Commission report states, “When one’s own blood and flesh commits treachery and betrayal, the result would always be devastating,” adding no agency no matter how capable or equipped, could effortlessly counter an attack, when infidels are within the inside. Will the political leadership seriously take APS inquiry commission report for giving complete ownership to National Action Plan and abandon dilly dallying in working out a repatriation plan of Afghan Refugees for implementation in collaboration with UNHCR, as and when a political settlement of the Afghan conflict is reached?