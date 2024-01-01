Aqib Javed quits Lahore Qalandars to join PCB’s national selection committee

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former cricketer Aqib Javed resigned as head coach of Lahore Qalandars, wrapping up successful stint with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

Javed served as Director of Cricket Operations and Head Coach for Qalandars for eight years. Under his guidance, the team lifted PSL trophy for two consecutive times.

It is recalled that several talented cricketers such as Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Salman Irshad, Dilbar Hussain, Maaz Khan, and Mirza Tahir Baig were produced by Lahore Qalandars.

His decision to part ways with Qalandars comes after he was named in the men’s national selection committee by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The board has also added Aleem Dar, Azhar Ali and data analyst Hassan Cheema to the committee as voting members.

The former cricketer said he was excited to take up the new challenges in PCB.