Aquafina Inter Club Polo C’ship: Finalists decided

LAHORE (APP): Diamond Paints and Habib Metro Lions qualified for the main final of the Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship 2020 after winning their respective semifinals played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP& CC) ground on Friday.

Diamond Paints outscored Remington Pharma by 8-6 in the first semifinal of the day. Father and son Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed played outstanding polo and converted a hat-trick each from the winning side while Saqib Khan Khakwani was also instrumental in their victory with a contribution of a brilliant brace.

Although Raja Jalal Arslan (3 goals) and Agha Musa Ali Khan, Bilal Noon and Basil Faisal Khokhar (one goal each) also struggled hard and tried their best to win the semifinal for their team, but their efforts remained fruitless.

Marcos Panelo and Ruelo Trotz officiated the match as field umpires.

Sheikh brothers, Muhammad Raffay and Muhammad Farhad, heroics helped Habib Metro Lions outpace AOS by 8-6 in the second semifinal.

Sheikh Mohammed Farhad emerged as hero of the day from the winning side with a classic contribution of three goals while his brother, Sheikh Muhammad Raffay, converted two brilliant goals and their teammates – Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Marcos Panelo – also played equally well and banged in a brace each in their team’s triumph.

From team AOS, Shah Shamyl Alam emerged as top scorer with a hat-trick of goals while Ahmed Zubair Butt and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi scored two and one goal respectively but their efforts proved futile in the end.

Agha Musa Ali Khan and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed supervised the match as field umpires.