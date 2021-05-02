Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

RIYADH (Agencies): The Arab Coalition said air defense forces intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“The terrorist Houthi militia is gravely violating international humanitarian law by attempting to target civilians,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement carried by SPA.

The UAE has expressed its strong condemnation of the Houthi militia’s attempt to target civilians and civilian objects in a “systematic and deliberate manner” in the city of Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE affirmed that the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia reflects its blatant challenge to the international community and its disregard for all international laws and norms.

The ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated actions targeting Kingdom’s security, adding that it is also targeting energy supplies and global economic stability.

The UAE stressed that the continuation of these attacks is a dangerous escalation, and is evidence of these militias’ endeavor to undermine security and stability in the region.