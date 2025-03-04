March 5, 2025 – In an urgent bid to counter Donald Trump’s controversial proposal for Palestinian resettlement, Arab leaders have endorsed a $53 billion plan to rebuild Gaza under the future administration of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The plan, revealed at an Arab League summit in Cairo, prioritizes emergency relief, infrastructure reconstruction, and long-term economic development for Palestinians, aiming to prevent their forced displacement. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi underscored the proposal’s focus on enabling Palestinians to “remain on their land.”

Key Elements of the Reconstruction Plan

Emergency Aid and Infrastructure Restoration: Immediate relief and rebuilding of destroyed areas.

Immediate relief and rebuilding of destroyed areas. Economic Development Projects: AI-generated blueprints include housing, commercial harbors, a tech hub, beach hotels, and an airport .

AI-generated blueprints include . Political Framework: The plan suggests a Palestinian administrative committee, though it does not specify governance mechanisms.

Challenges and Opposition

Israel’s Stance: Israel’s foreign ministry dismissed the plan, arguing it fails to address security concerns following Hamas’ October 7 attack , and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks permanent Israeli control over Palestinian territories.

Israel’s dismissed the plan, arguing it fails to address security concerns following , and that seeks over Palestinian territories. Hamas’ Response: While Hamas welcomed the initiative, it also rejected foreign-imposed conditions and warned against Palestinian displacement .

While the initiative, it also rejected and warned against . Lack of Israeli Approval: With Israel still blockading and bombarding Gaza, previous reconstruction efforts have faced similar roadblocks.

UN and International Support

UN Secretary-General António Guterres endorsed the plan, emphasizing that the UN stands ready to fully cooperate. He had previously condemned Trump’s idea of turning Gaza into a “Riviera of the Middle East” under US control as an act of ethnic cleansing.

With 50,000 Palestinians killed in the ongoing conflict, Arab states fear that Trump’s plan—which includes relocating Gaza’s population to Egypt and Jordan—could destabilize the entire region.

As negotiations for a ceasefire continue, the Arab world is working swiftly to counter Washington’s pivot away from Palestinian interests.

Source: The Guardian