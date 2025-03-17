Archaeologists unearth over 3,500-year-old royal tomb in Egypt

(AA): The Egyptian Tourism and Antiquities Ministry announced on Sunday the unearthing of a historical royal tomb that goes back 3,500 years.

In a statement, the ministry said a joint Egyptian-American archaeological team from the University of Pennsylvania has uncovered a royal tomb from the Second Intermediate Period in the Jebel Anubis necropolis in Abydos, in southern Egypt.

The statement also said that the archaeological team unearthed a pottery workshop from the Roman era in the nearby village of Banaweet in southern Egypt.

It noted that the discovery of the royal tomb in Abydos provides new scientific evidence on the development of royal burials at the Jebel Anubis necropolis, where these tombs date back to between 1700 and 1600 BC.

As for the pottery workshop in Banaweet, the statement said that it was one of the largest production centers supplying pottery and glass to the area in ancient times.

From time to time, Egypt announces archaeological discoveries, as its territory is rich in relics dating back to the eras of ancient Egyptians and other prominent historical periods.