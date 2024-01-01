ARCS, IRC Heads commit to future cooperation

KABUL (BNA): Sheikh Al-Hadith Shahabuddin Delawar, the Acting General President of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), met with Mr. Néstor Magindi, Head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and Mrs. Katharina Ritz, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in his office.

According to a press release from ARCS, Sheikh Al-Hadith Shahabuddin Delawar expressed his gratitude for the previous support provided by these charitable organizations, which have consistently assisted the Afghan Red Crescent in challenging times.

He emphasized that the Afghan Red Crescent is an independent and neutral national society and highlighted the importance of the support from these partners in reaching disaster victims, the needy, and orphans across the country.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nésifor Mgindi and Mrs. Katrina Ritz congratulated Sheikh Delawar on his new role and wished him success in his responsibilities. They also pledged continued joint cooperation in the future.